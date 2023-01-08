Marcia E. Huck

Sept. 25, 1931 – Jan. 3, 2023

RACINE—Marcia Evelyn (nee: Bethke) Huck, age 91, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Marcia was born in Racine, WI on September 25, 1931 to the late Emil and Martha (nee: Weitkum) Bethke. She graduated from Washington Park High School in 1950. While working at Western Printing Co., she met a fellow employee of Western by the name of William Joseph Huck. They were united in marriage on February 14, 1953 at St. Edward’s Rectory. Following, when they began their family, Marcia went out on maternity leave from Western. However, to this union of Bill & Marcia, 10 wonderful children were born. Thus, she was extremely busy at home and willingly never went back to work outside of their home.

She was an active member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church since 1967. Bill and Marcia traveled quite extensively throughout their years and they enjoyed sharing their memorable travel stories with others. Later in life, Marcia enjoyed needlepoint, exercise, sewing club, card club and solving puzzles. Above all, Marcia was a devoted mother (she considered all 10 children her favorites), grandmother & great-grandmother who cherished being in the surroundings of all her loved ones.

Surviving are her eight children: Barbara (Robert) Witek, Patricia Bartlett, Mary (John Reidenbach) Huck, Michael (Patti Kunicki) Huck, Joseph (Victor Montes) Huck, James (Paula) Huck, Robert (Teresa Calliari) Huck and David Huck; daughter-in-law, Carol Kenyon; grandchildren: Catherine (Kevin), Nora, Amber, Amy (Matt), Ashley (JR), Lauren (Scott), Megan (Tim) and Angela (Brett); numerous great-grandchildren; honorary children: Bob Pankoff, Sheree Hagen and Kathie Wilkinson; sisters-in-law: Ann DeBrabander and Ellen Huck; nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends – too numerous to mention all by name.

In addition to her parents, Marcia was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bill (Sept. 5, 2017); their beloved sons: Matthew and John Huck; adored grandson, Kevin Witek; great-granddaughter, Lily Gabbey; son-in-law, Robin Bartlett; brothers: Gerald (Dolores) and Marvin Bethke; Bill’s parents, Mathias Joseph and Amy (nee: Bennett) Huck; brothers-in-law: Edward Huck and Arthur DeBrabander; and sister-in-law, Margaret (Gerry) Asmann.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 11:00 am at Saint Paul the Apostle Catholic Church (6400 Spring Street). A memorial luncheon will follow. Private interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5:00 – 7:00 pm and in the church Wednesday from 10-11 am. Memorials to HALO, Hope Safehouse or NAMI have been suggested.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Compassus Hospice; caregivers, Gina & Simone; and faithful neighbor, Gina Kroll for the compassionate care and support given in Marcia’s time of need. May God bless all of you!

