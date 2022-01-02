September 24, 1933—December 19, 2021

RACINE—Marcia E. Braun, age 78, was born to eternal life with her family by her side, December 19, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Milwaukee, September 24, 1943, daughter of the late Walter and Ruth (nee Scheidegger) Goetsch.

Marcia was a graduate of Granville High School, “Class of 1961”. She was the Racine Senior Center Director for St. Paul’s Lutheran Church for many years until her retirement and an active member of United Lutheran Church in Racine. Her last years were dedicated to helping her family, any senior in need and her rescue dog, Tucker. Marcia (“Grammy”) loved her family and friends, cooking and gardening, and most of all spending time with her children, boyfriend, dog and special friends. Grammy was a sweet, kind, caring, supportive and forever optimistic, loving Mom and friend. Her wonderful gardens and cooking were second to none.

She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her children: Kathleen (James) DeMatthew, Cheryl Braun, John (Dina) Braun, Laurie Braun and Christine Tomaich; six grandchildren: Nick DeMatthew, Dana (Ken) Merkitch, Luke Wezyk, Hannah Pokrandt, Anamarie Tomaich and Anthony Tomaich; her longtime boyfriend, Jim LeBeau, special friend Carol, her beloved dog, Tucker; cousins, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Joan Gagnon and former spouse, John L. Braun, Sr. and her special dog, Abby.

A service celebrating Marcia’s life will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022, 12:00 p.m. at United Lutheran Church, 3825 Erie St., Racine, with Rev. John Bischoff officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation, Saturday at 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. Memorials to United Lutheran Church, Racine or to Lucky Mutts Rescue have been suggested by the family.

