Try 1 month for 99¢
Marcellus Martinez

Marcellus Martinez, 32, of Racine passed away Monday, November 5, 2018.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 9, 2018 at 12 p.m. at Greater Grace Temple Church of God in Christ, 522 N. Memorial Drive. The family will receive guests at the church on Friday, November 9, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Internment will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

See Funeral Home website for the full obituary, www.Strouf.com

Strouf Funeral Home

1001 High Street

632-5101

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Marcellus Martinez
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments