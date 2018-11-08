Marcellus Martinez, 32, of Racine passed away Monday, November 5, 2018.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 9, 2018 at 12 p.m. at Greater Grace Temple Church of God in Christ, 522 N. Memorial Drive. The family will receive guests at the church on Friday, November 9, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Internment will follow at Graceland Cemetery.
See Funeral Home website for the full obituary, www.Strouf.com
Strouf Funeral Home
1001 High Street
632-5101
