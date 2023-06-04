August 9, 1931—May 24, 2023

RACINE- Marcella passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the age of 91. She was born in Marseille, France, Aug. 9, 1931, daughter of the late Myron and Grace (Shinorig) Hadjinian of South Milwaukee who were the survivors of the 1915 Armenian Genocide. She was their only child. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Tod Mikaelian, her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Kay and Catherine Mikaelian.

Marcella is survived by her devoted husband Andrew of 67 years (10/20/1956) and their three children: Dr. Myron Mikaelian (Nori) of Racine, Dr. Andy Mikaelian, (Karen) and Julie Masoian, (Jeffery) all of California. In addition, she is survived by her 10 wonderful grandchildren; Alexis Maag (Peter), Nicholas, Tara, Troy, Ryan, Alex, and Danielle Mikaelian, and Taline, Nyree and Karina Masoian. She also has one great-grandchild: Ara Maag. In addition, Marcella is survived by a sister-in-law, Alice Mikaelian and one brother-in-law, Sam Mikaelian and many nieces and nephews.

Prior to retirement, Marcella was employed by the South Milwaukee Public School. She was an avid reader and kept abreast of current events both locally and in Armenia. She instilled in her children and grandchildren pride in the ethnic heritage.

Private funeral services were held at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church with interment at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, 4606 Erie Street, Racine, WI 53402 or to the Fund for Armenian Relief (FAR) 630 Second Avenue, New York, New York 10016-4806.

The Mikaelian and Masoian families would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to all extended family members, friends who could not be present but joined the family in spirit. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated. Special thanks to the entire staff at St. Monica’s Senior Living for their care and support at all times.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to