Marcella "Marcy" A. Knotek (Nee: Steimle)

February 21, 1931 - November 20, 2018

RACINE - Marcella “Marcy” A. Knotek, age 87, passed away Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.

She was born in Racine, February 21, 1931, daughter of the late August and Emma (Nee: Sladky) Steimle.

Marcy attended St. John Nepomuk Grade School and graduated from St. Catherine's High School “Class of 1946”. On October 13, 1984 she was united in marriage to Charles J. Knotek. She was employed by St. Catherine's Hospital as a LPN for over twenty years. Later she was employed by Johnson Bank for a number of years. Marcy was a longtime faithful and active member of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church where she served as a Sacristan, Eucharistic Minister, and volunteered wherever needed. In her younger years she enjoyed playing softball, basketball and bowling. She enjoyed traveling to Europe, Canada, Hawaii, and Door County.

She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of thirty-four years, Charles; her sister, Rosemary Steimle; five stepsons, Michael, Tom, Bill (Sandy), Peter (Sonali), and Andy (Tracy); five grandchildren; many in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her four brothers, Eugene, George, Richard, and Edward.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, November 27, 2018, 11:00 a.m. at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1903 Green Street, with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Tuesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to St. Catherine's High School have been suggested.

