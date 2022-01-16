Marcella "Marci" L. Kuiper

Sep. 6, 1931 - Jan. 13, 2022

FRANKSVILLE - Marcella (nee:Tuinstra) Kuiper, 90, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Creekside Manor in Oak Creek.

She was born on September 6, 1931, to the late Ralph and Jesse (nee:Bergsma) Tuinstra in Racine.

Marci was united in marriage to Clarence J. Kuiper on September 12, 1958, at Racine Reformed Church. She was a graduate of Lutheran High School and a longtime member of Racine Christian Reformed Church. Marci was president of the Christian Woman's Club, was a Sunday school teacher and sang in the church choir for many years. She was executive secretary for the Multiple Sclerosis Society and was secretary of the Mount Pleasant Joint Park Commission. Marci was Racine County Deputy Highway commissioner, Mount Pleasant town treasurer, treasurer for Wisconsin Classis for the Christian Reformed Churches and a clerk at H. H. West in Racine.

Marci is survived by her husband Clarence of 63 years; loving mother to Timothy (Marcia) Kuiper and Terri (Scott) Johnson; grandchildren: Dana (James) Hondred, Trevor (Gabrielle) Johnson, Kyle (Amanda) Kuiper, Tanner Johnson, Stephanie Kuiper; great-grandchildren: Ella, Tucker, Emmett Hondred; sisters: Lorraine Loomans, Shirley Verdoorn; brother-in-law, Leonard Peacock; sisters-in-law, Helen Tuinstra, Bethel Tuinstra and Pauline Kuiper; special cousin, Greta Biegel. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Marci was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Evelyn and Ruth; brothers: Floyd, Ralph and Donald.

A visitation will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral service for Marci will be held at Racine Christian Reformed Church on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. service beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Anson Veenstra officiating. Marci will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marci's name have been suggested to Racine Christian Reformed Church or Racine Christian School.

Online condolences may be expressed at sturinofuneralhome.com.

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404