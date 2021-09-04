Marcella Mae (Burchyett) Binning

Marcie worked in/on Kenosha and Racine County truck farms as a young girl and later high school years at Great Lakes Drag-Away in concessions, Union Grove, WI.

She met classmate, Bernard (Bernie) Binning, her husband to be and started dating while both were high school juniors. Marcie and Bernie were married at Norway Lutheran Church, Norway Township, Wind Lake, WI, on September 23, 1961. The couple celebrated their 50th anniversary with their family in 2011.

The newly married couple lived in Rochester, WI, where they welcomed their first child, Dawn Marie, 1966. That began Marcie as a “stay at home mother” until each of their children entered kindergarten. Marcie was justly proud of her creative cooking, and along with Dawn were supreme seamstresses. She claimed her cooking was how she easily caught Bernie.

Marcie and Bernie were blessed with two additional children: son, Michael Bernard, December 1974 and daughter, Sandra Jean in November 1975.