1941—2021
MARSHFIELD—Marcella Mae (Burchyett) Binning, age 80, passed away with her family by her side on Saturday morning August 28, 2021, at Three Oaks Health Care. She gave a good fight, fighting a losing battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Funeral services will be held at the Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 East Veterans Parkway, Marshfield, on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. with Reverend Nancy Amacher officiating. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery next to her daughter Dawn. Visitation for family and friends will be at the funeral home on Friday evening September 3, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and also one hour before the time of service on Saturday.
Serving as pallbearers will be her cousins: Tony Burchyett, and Duane Miller, also Andrew Immel, Zachery Radzinski-Hall, Josh Held and Jerry Minor.
Marcie was born June 30, 1941, to William and Virginia (Ralls) Burchyett in Union County, Southern Illinois, in a place she proudly called “Ruby Dam Holler”. After WW II her father moved his family up to Southeastern Wisconsin.
Marcie and her three sisters: Vonda, Mary, and Emma were raised in Sturtevant, Racine County, Wisconsin. All attended Sturtevant Graded School. She graduated with the Racine County Agricultural School last class, Class of 1959, in Rochester, Wis. Marcie played drums in the high school band, active in the school’s chorus and Future Homemakers of America. A special honor was bestowed on Marcie being chosen to represent the 1959 Senior class on the 1958 Ag. School Homecoming Court with her boyfriend as her escort.
Marcie worked in/on Kenosha and Racine County truck farms as a young girl and later high school years at Great Lakes Drag-Away in concessions, Union Grove, WI.
She met classmate, Bernard (Bernie) Binning, her husband to be and started dating while both were high school juniors. Marcie and Bernie were married at Norway Lutheran Church, Norway Township, Wind Lake, WI, on September 23, 1961. The couple celebrated their 50th anniversary with their family in 2011.
The newly married couple lived in Rochester, WI, where they welcomed their first child, Dawn Marie, 1966. That began Marcie as a “stay at home mother” until each of their children entered kindergarten. Marcie was justly proud of her creative cooking, and along with Dawn were supreme seamstresses. She claimed her cooking was how she easily caught Bernie.
Marcie and Bernie were blessed with two additional children: son, Michael Bernard, December 1974 and daughter, Sandra Jean in November 1975.
Marcie and Bernie retired together in 2006. The Binning family lost daughter, Dawn, September 2012. Later in same year, Marcie was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease causing the family to a losing battle with the terminal sickness for nine years. In June of 2017, the couple were separated by the disease when Marcie needed to receive a higher level of care and be placed as a patient at Three Oaks Health Care. Memberships included: Faith Lutheran Church, Charter member of Sons of Norway, MyrMarken Lodge, “Central Wis “T’s” Model “T” Club”, North Wood County Historical Society, Marshfield Historical Preservation Assoc. Past Memberships: Hivernann Muzzleloaders Club, Marshfield. 1980’s BSA Cub Scout Pack 382. Son Mike made his mother very proud when he earned his Eagle Scout Award. The couple founded the “Binning Children and Fire Safety Fund” with the ‘Marshfield Area Community Foundation’. The purpose: to supplement the Marshfield Fire and Rescue Dept.’s program working with children and teenagers having trouble with fire play or fire setting. Her employment included: Western Printing, Racine, WI, Waterford Community Bank, Waterford, WI. Citizens’ Bank, Marshfield School District, St. Joseph’s Hospital, Figi’s, all of Marshfield.
Marcie will be remembered as a devoted loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Marcie is survived by husband, Bernie; son and daughter: Michael Binning and Sandy (David) Radzinski; one sister, Vonda Burchyett, Texas and sister-in-law, Carol Binning, Rochester, WI.
She is further survived by her grandchildren: Colton Koshak, Erica (Josh Held) Koshak, Patrick Binning, Elizabeth (Zach)Radzinski-Hall, and Benjamin (Madeline) Radzinski.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Dawn (2012); her parents; two sisters: Mary and Emma; maternal and paternal grandparents; and Marvin and Mildred Binning, in-laws; and brother-in-law, Darrell.
The Binning Family will be forever grateful for the excellent care provided Marcie by the Marshfield Clinic Neurology Dept., Three Oaks Health Staff and Heartland Hospice team. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Wis. Chapter Alzheimer’s Association or the “Binning Children and Fire Safety Fund” of the “Marshfield Area Community Foundation”.