Marcella M. Kolba

February 18, 1925—August 8, 2020

Marcella “Mickie” M. (nee: Heidtke) Kolba, 95, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Elizabeth Gardens.

She was born in Kingsford, MI on February 18, 1925, the daughter of the late Raymond and Lillian (nee: Owen) Heidtke.

On March 4, 1944, Mickie was united in marriage to Walter Kolba in Kingsford, MI. She had various jobs over the years, working for the school system, as an Avon lady, and as a sales clerk at Kresge Department Store.

Mickie enjoyed playing cards and bingo with her lady friends. She loved shopping, Taco Bell, and camping after her retirement.

Surviving are her daughters, Saundra Winiarski, and Linda Urick; grandchildren, Tony, Renee, and Jayme; five great grandchildren, Kayla, Morgan, Shane, Miranda, and David. She is further survived by her brother, Dave Heidtke, other relatives and friends.

Mickie was preceded in death by her husband, Walter on September 21, 2000, son, Lloyd Kolba on November 9, 1963; and her sisters, Laverne Haigh and Lorraine Bulgrin, brothers, Melvin Heidtke and John Heidtke.