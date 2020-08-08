Marcella M. Campeau

Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

A Native American Ceremony will be held at the funeral home on Sunday August 9, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., with Skip Twardosz officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 6:00 p.m.