Marcella M. Campeau
Marcella M. Campeau

Marcella M. Campeau

April 9, 1974 — August 5, 2020

STURTEVANT — Marcella M. Campeau, age 46, passed away Wednesday August 5, 2020.

A Native American Ceremony will be held at the funeral home on Sunday August 9, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., with Skip Twardosz officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 6:00 p.m.

To view the service online go to Marcella’s page on the funeral home website www.meredithfuneralhome.com and select LIVESTREAM in visitation/services section. Memorials to the family for Marcella’s son, Brandon have been suggested.

Please see funeral home website or Sunday’s Journal Times for a full obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 Main St. Racine, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

