Marcella J. 'Marcy' Pratt (Fatka)

April 23, 1927—Jan. 3, 2023

Marcella Josephine Pratt, was born in Racine, April 23, 1927 to Frances Josephine (Hubka) and William Fatka. Marcy graduated from William Horlick High School in 1945.

Marcy married Louis James Pratt on September 17, 1949, at the First EUB Church in Racine. She was a member at Franksville United Methodist Church in Franksville for over 73 years.

Marcy worked at Hamilton Beach, Unified School Food Services, Beachwood Veterinary Hospital, and Foster Grand Parents. She enjoyed painting, knitting, volunteering and spending time with children and her family.

Marcy was preceded in death by her husband, Louis J. Pratt, November 21, 1997; their son, William L. Pratt, December 2, 2018; son-in-law, Keith R. Cain, October 16, 2020; brothers, sister, and in-laws too many to list.

She is survived by her children: Raymond (Debra) Pratt of Bartlett, TN, Pauline Cain of Racine, WI, Kenneth (Terrie) Pratt of Racine, WI, Terri Pratt of Racine, WI, Amy Szmanda of Racine, WI, Laura (Ernest) Pratt-Davis of Trussville, AL, Joanne (Jeffrey) Raffini of Racine, WI; 17 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; one great-great grand-child; many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The visitation will be held at Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main St., January 10, 2023, at 10:00am with service to follow at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

