It is with deep sorrow that we announce our beautiful Mom, Marcelina Vega, 92, passed and entered her eternal heavenly home on April 4, 2023.

Our Mom was wonderfully devoted to our dad, the love of her life, Jesus M. Vega, in marriage for 62 years.

Our Mom gave her precious love, care and devotion to her children and husband endlessly.

Our mom and dad left their home in Mexico and journeyed to America to build a life. She worked and retired from St. Luke’s Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital. She received numerous recognitions and awards for her excellent work. She took joy in her work and was admired by her supervisors and colleagues.

Our Mom was a woman of faith and was in prayer daily for her family and others. She was a lovely creative designer in everything that she sewed and crocheted. She enjoyed music and her beautiful singing voice will be missed. She loved caring for her home, decorating and planting her flowers during the spring. She loved spending time with her children. She will be missed by her children, Alicia (Dennis Dixon), Jesse (Kathleen) Vega, Rudy (Rosy) Vega, along with grandchildren, Jaime, Karley and Katelyn.

She is preceded in death by her husband Jesus, son Jaime and siblings of Mexico.

Funeral Mass Services will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church (1100 Erie Street Racine, WI) on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Family will receive guests at the church at 10:00 a.m until the time of service. Her remains will be buried at Holy Cross Cemetery at a future date.

