RACINE – With her family by her side, Manuela Davila Rivera, age 95, passed away peacefully on Monday July 13, 2020 at her home.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday July 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Her funeral service will start at 12 p.m. noon, with Rev. Weena Villarreal officiating. (Facemasks required) Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery.
Please see funeral home website for a full obituary.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
To plant a tree in memory of Manuela Rivera as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.