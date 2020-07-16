Manuela Davila Rivera
Manuela Davila Rivera

Manuela Davila Rivera

RACINE – With her family by her side, Manuela Davila Rivera, age 95, passed away peacefully on Monday July 13, 2020 at her home.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday July 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Her funeral service will start at 12 p.m. noon, with Rev. Weena Villarreal officiating. (Facemasks required) Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

