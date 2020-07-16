Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

RACINE – With her family by her side, Manuela Davila Rivera, age 95, passed away peacefully on Monday July 13, 2020 at her home.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday July 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Her funeral service will start at 12 p.m. noon, with Rev. Weena Villarreal officiating. (Facemasks required) Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery.