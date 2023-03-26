Manuel Benitez Jr.
RACINE - Manuel Benitez Jr., 76, lifelong resident of Racine, Wi, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2023. He is survived by his children and his family. A celebration of life will be held sometime in May or June 2023.
Manuel Benitez Jr.
