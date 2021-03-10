Mamie "Cookie" Bobick

May 24, 1942—March 7, 2021

RACINE—Cookie LaRue (nee Christopher) Bobick, 78, passed away at her home on Sunday, March 7, 2021.

She was born in Masontown, PA on May 24, 1942, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Winifred (nee: Hickman) Christopher. On February 19, 1965, Cookie was united in marriage to George Bobick.

She worked as a hairdresser for many years in the Racine area.

Cookie will be missed by her sons, Ken and Joe Bobick, six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and one great granddaughter that is expected in July.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George on July 11, 2018, and her son, Rick Bobick on November 7, 2015.

Funeral services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a visitation at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Cookie will be laid to rest with her husband, George at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in a private ceremony.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479