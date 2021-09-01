 Skip to main content
Magdeline 'Maggie' Miskulin (nee: Udjur)
Magdeline 'Maggie' Miskulin (nee: Udjur)

Magdeline "Maggie" Miskulin

RACINE—On Sunday August 29, 2021, Magdeline “Maggie” Miskulin (nee Udjur) joined her beloved husband Edward in loving reunion with the Lord.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St., on Saturday September 4, 2021, 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to one’s favorite charity in her name. Please see funeral home website for a full obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

