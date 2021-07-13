Mae Louise Bush

On September 24, 1949 she was united in marriage to Richard Anthony Epping who preceded her in death on March 30, 1988. After Richard died, she found love again and married Alan D. Bush on May 8, 1992. He preceded her in death on September 10, 2005. She was also preceded in death by her mother, father, three brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and friends.

Mae was a longtime resident of Union Grove and member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dover and St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in Union Grove. Mae held many jobs. She worked at Massey Harris, Horlick’s and Nestle’s, while raising her four children. Mae loved spending time with her family, playing cards with her family and dear friends, hosting parties and planting and enjoying her flowers. Mae was a wonderful cook and baker and liked to share her delicious meals with others. Her other passion was dancing, which she still did into her 80’s. Mae loved to travel and was fortunate to see many places in the US and abroad. She was quick to smile, full of vim and vigor, always had a gleam in her eyes and a zest for life! Mae took great pride in the way she dressed and always looked fashionable. She was full of life and inspired us all. She was a trooper to the very end!