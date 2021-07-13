September 8, 1929—July 9, 2021
UNION GROVE – Mae Louise Bush, age 91, went home to heaven on July 9, 2021 to unite with her loved ones. She was born in Racine, WI on September 8, 1929, the daughter of the late Lawrence “Buzz” and Hannah Buisse. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and friend.
On September 24, 1949 she was united in marriage to Richard Anthony Epping who preceded her in death on March 30, 1988. After Richard died, she found love again and married Alan D. Bush on May 8, 1992. He preceded her in death on September 10, 2005. She was also preceded in death by her mother, father, three brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and friends.
Mae was a longtime resident of Union Grove and member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dover and St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in Union Grove. Mae held many jobs. She worked at Massey Harris, Horlick’s and Nestle’s, while raising her four children. Mae loved spending time with her family, playing cards with her family and dear friends, hosting parties and planting and enjoying her flowers. Mae was a wonderful cook and baker and liked to share her delicious meals with others. Her other passion was dancing, which she still did into her 80’s. Mae loved to travel and was fortunate to see many places in the US and abroad. She was quick to smile, full of vim and vigor, always had a gleam in her eyes and a zest for life! Mae took great pride in the way she dressed and always looked fashionable. She was full of life and inspired us all. She was a trooper to the very end!
Selflessly, Mae always took the time to ask people how they were doing. Her hellos and goodbyes always included a hug.
Those who had the honor to know Mae carry an imprint of her love, kindness, courage and generosity in our hearts. The warmth of her smile, charm of her laughter and unbreakable spirit are joys we will remember each day. Some can only dream of angels, but we had the great honor of meeting one. We will miss her and are grateful for the time we had with her. We will smile through our tears because that’s what she would want. Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because her life happened and we were a part of it.
God saw you getting tired
A cure was not to be
So he put his arms around you
And whispered, “Come with me”
With tearful eyes we watched you
And saw you fade away
Although we loved you dearly
We could not make you stay
A golden heart stopped beating
Your tender hands at rest
God took you home to prove to us
He only takes the best. AMEN
Mae loved her family fiercely! Surviving are her loving children: Pat Hetland (Dan), Linda Voss (Rich), John Epping (Lisa) and Bill Epping (Carla). Also surviving are her loving step children: Barb Preston, Karen Paal, Georgene Brixius, Janet Knupp (Mat), Cathy Bush and Beth Bush. She was also blessed with twelve grandchildren: Lisa (Matt) Andis, Scott Hetland, Clayton (Skyeler) Voss, Courtney (Jeff) Berlin, Terrie (Eric) Cayemberg, John Jr. (Michelle) Epping, Judy (Pat) Pauers, Jacob (Danielle) Epping, David Epping, Amanda (Jenn) Epping, Brett (Amber) Epping, and Allie Epping. Twenty-one great grandchildren; Alec, Max, Nathan, Luke, Peyton, Brinley, Kellen, Grace, Nolan, Eden, Mason, Allison, Kaden, Taylar, Reegan, Brad, Scott, Payton, Ethan, Everly, and Lake; fve step grandchildren; Doug (Donna Slaughter) Preston, Carolyn Preston, Aaron (Jenie) Paal, Alan Paal, Denise Garros; and nine step great grandchildren: Rylee, Baylee, Ava, Alec, Asher, Cassie, Chloe, Jamie, and Kyle.
A special heartfelt “thank you” to Dr. Brenda Pierce, Mae’s hematologist, and her staff, Dr. Laurie and her staff, and last but not least, Lisa, her Hospice nurse, Chaplain Charlie and other Hospice staff, including Nurse Joanne and Aide Pat as well as other Hospice staff, and Eva from Bright Star, for their exceptional medical attention, devotion and support over the years, and for Father Russ for his blessings in her final weeks. Mae was blessed to be in their care. A special thank you to family and friends who comforted mom in her time of need. Mae was blessed with a loving family and wonderful friends who she enjoyed spending time with.
Donations can be made to Hospice Alliance or St. Robert’s Bellarmine Church.
A Mass and Celebration of Mae’s life will take place on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church (Hwy. 45) in Union Grove, WI 53182. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM at the church. Interment will take place at West Lawn Cemetery 4:00 PM. A luncheon celebration of Mae’s life will be held at the American Legion Hall in Union Grove following Mass.
