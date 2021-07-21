Mae Evelyn Thompson

On May 11, 1949, she married the love of her life, Adkins “Sarge” Thompson. Early in their marriage, they traveled and lived in many places thanks to the military. Her favorite was San Diego, CA where she could take day trips to Mexico to hit the flea markets in Tijuana. Later, they moved to Wisconsin to find good jobs. Together, they raised a family who ultimately found their beautiful home in Union Grove where they lived the rest of their lives. She was a very hard worker from her early years scooping ice cream at Dutch Maid in Kenosha. The local kids would wait for “Miss Evie” to scoop their cones because she would fill the inside of the cone with ice cream before putting the scoops on the top – Apparently, this was not how they were told to do it. However, if you knew her, you knew she was going to do whatever it took to put a smile on those kids’ faces! She then found work at Southern Wisconsin Center in Union Grove. She was known to be the sweetest and most compassionate Aid to the residents, often bringing them to her home to enjoy a break from the institution. She honestly believed the residents should be treated as if they were her own kids, and this is just how she lived out her entire life. She retired from the Southern Wisconsin Center after 35 years of employment. She maintained many friendships with staff and residents with whom she considered family after retirement. She found herself a little bored after retirement, and took a job serving up sweet treats at the Cinnabon in the Regency Mall for a few years in the mid 90’s. When she wasn’t working and after retiring, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and going shopping, but thrift stores where she could find a bargain was her favorite! She loved spending time in the kitchen cooking, canning, baking, and serving up just about anything to anyone who stopped over to visit. If you ever stopped by to visit, you never left hungry…she made sure of that. She loved to sit on the swing in their front yard with Sarge, and wave or chat with people passing by. Ma will always be remembered for her generosity towards everyone, her unending hospitality, and her way of making everyone feel loved. Ultimately, her favorite time was spent with her family. No one could put a smile on her face like her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her great-great grandchildren. There was no furry friend that she didn’t love as soon as she met them.