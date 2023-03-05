Thank You

We, the family of Mae Evelyn Owens Ellis, would like to THANK YOU so very much fo taking the time out of your day to share in her homegoing. We acknowledge and appreciate the many acts of kindness expressed through visitations, messages, flowers, food, phone calls, donations, smiles, and the sharing of your favorite memory of her, with us.

To all the participants in her service, THANKS for wanting to share in the celebration in your own special way.

To North Pointe UMC and Pastor Barham, THANKS for being there for us to do what must be done in order to help make our day a joyous celebration. THANKS to Lane Chapel CME Church & Rev. Dr. Cheryl Penson in Tupelo, MS for their caring and prayers.

To the workers at Ascension All Saints: nurses, assistants, doctors, specialists, etc. THANK YOU for all the care and kindness you gave “Mae.” A special THANK YOU to Dr. Paul Durbin and his office staff.

To Miller’s Flowers, we, THANK YOU for the beautiful flowers and plants. To Infusino’s, we THANK YOU for the delicious meal at the “Repast.”

To Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, we THANK YOU for your kindness and compassion. A special THANK YOU, to Brian for a job extremely well done.

We do not have adequate words nor arms long enough to express just how we feel. It is our prayer that God will continue to BLESS and KEEP each of you.

Jesus said, “I am with you always to the very end of the age.” -Matthew 28:20

-The Family of Mrs. Mae Evelyn Owens Ellis