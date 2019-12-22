May 21, 1927 – December 21, 2019

UNION GROVE – Mae E. Kuiper, 92, left this earth while holding the hands of her loved ones on December 21st, 2019. But her final wish in this life was to hold the hand of Jesus, her Lord and Savior in whom her salvation was secure. She is now safely home in Heaven forever more. Mae was a faithful member of Calvary Memorial Church and wishes to thank Pastor Nathan James for his love and prayers especially during these last days.

Mae was born on May 21st, 1927 to the late Cornelius and Catherine (Nagelkirk) Walraven in Kenosha, WI.

On April 18th, 1947 Mae married the love of her life, Charles H. Kuiper, who preceded her in death on February 11, 2011. Together, they raised four children on their family farm in Union Grove, WI.

Mae loved to travel and would share memories of the good times she and her husband spent traveling with her brother-in-law Harold and his wife, going on cruises to a variety of locations including a favorite trip to Alaska. Another highlight was a visit to Holland for their 50th wedding anniversary.