RACINE—Mae E. Ellis, 78, passed away at Ascension All Saints with her loving family and Rev. Barham by her side, on Monday, February 6, 2023.

Family and friends are invited to meet at North Pointe United Methodist Church (3825 Erie Street) on Friday, February 17, 2023 for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A service celebrating and honoring Mae’s life will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Susan Barham officiating. Please see the funeral home’s website for a complete obituary.