Mae A. Verborg
May 11, 1918 — February 1, 2019
STURTEVANT— Mae A. (nee: Parr) Verborg, 100, passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019 at Ascension All Saints.
She was born in New Mexico on May 11, 1918, the daughter of the late Albert and Josephine (Schermer) Parr.
Mae was united in marriage to Gaston Verborg on December 5, 1936.
Mae is survived by one son, Robert (Arlene) Verborg of Sturtevant, daughter-in-law, Sally Verborg of Mt. Pleasant; and five grandchildren, Robert Jr., Alice (Gary) Lauber, Cindy, Brian and Greg (Brenda). She is further survived by 13 great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. Mae was preceded in death by her husband Gaston on April 25, 1985, son Ronald on November 12, 2016, grandson, Chuck in 2005 and four brothers and one sister.
Visitation will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Thursday February 7, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Holy Cross cemetery, Hwy. 32.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
