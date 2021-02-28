Madonna L. Willett (nee: Doyle)

1945—2021
Madonna L. Willett, age 76, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021. She was born in Evergreen Park, IL, February 11, 1945 daughter of the late Vincent and Frances (Nee: Ward) Doyle.
Madonna was a graduate of Academy of Our Lady High School. Furthering her education she graduated from cosmetology school. She was an avid reader, enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, line dancing, bowling, and had a great zest for traveling, especially to fishing destinations. She also was quite talented at crocheting and donating her work to the Gilda Radner Cancer House. Above all she cherished time spent with her family.
Surviving are her daughters, Mary Burgess, Linda (Christian) Husson; grandchildren, Gregory (Brandy) Schaefer, Katherine (Evan) Martinez, Elizabeth and Arabella Husson; great grandchildren, Abel, Aurora, Maria, Louis and Nicole; sister Maureen Law; brothers, Terrill (Debbie) Doyle, Thomas (Carrie) Doyle, Roger (Rosa) Doyle; sister-in-law, Joan Doyle, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Robert Burgess and George Willett; brothers, Vincent Doyle, Gregory (Marie) Doyle; and brother-in-law, Richard Law.
Funeral services celebrating Madonna’s life will be held at the funeral home Friday, March 5, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation on Friday at 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Private interment will be held.
A very special thank you to her caregivers at Seasons Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST., RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
