Madelyn J. Pollock

March 31, 1928 – July 15, 2022

RACINE – Madelyn Jane Pollock (nee: Erickson), 94, found her eternal peace on July 15, 2022, at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin after a short illness.

Madelyn was born March 31, 1928, the daughter of Joseph and Esther Erickson, (nee: Morris), and raised in Aitkin, Minnesota. Madelyn graduated from Aitkin High School, and Stout State University, excelling in many forms of music and the culinary arts. On September 16, 1951, Madelyn married her college sweetheart, Russell Pollock, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Brainerd, Minnesota.

After graduation in 1950 from Stout with a degree in institutional cooking, Madelyn moved to Chicago where she ran the breakfast shift of the Walnut Room restaurant in the downtown Marshall Field’s Store. Madelyn dearly loved Chicago where Madelyn and Russ lived in the Wrigley Park neighborhood. When Russell’s service took him to be based out of Boston, Madelyn accompanied him, and ran one of the cafeterias at Harvard University, in Cambridge, Massachusetts for a year and a half. After Russ’s service, a move back to Menomonie, WI found Madelyn and Russ starting a family while Russ finished his education. Madelyn and their new family moved to Racine in 1956. Madelyn worked as a Home Economics teacher at Starbuck Junior High School, and later in retirement at Molbeck’s Health Store. Madelyn’s love for kids, the culinary arts and for helping others never wavered.

Madelyn and Russ loved to travel, Madelyn loved to garden, sing, listen to and play music, play cards (she was a tough foe in Bridge), embroider and she was a very enthusiastic hostess who loved to spend as much time as she could with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Madelyn loved to have her family and friends over for any occasion, as long as it included a big meal to prepare and serve. The family remembers countless wonderful meals, and each of us had our favorite dishes. Madelyn was an extremely devoted Episcopalian; a long-time member of her beloved St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Madelyn proudly served for years on the St. Luke’s Altar Guild and routinely was involved with preparing and decorating the church for whatever season was upon them. Madelyn is still known best for her love of her husband, and her love for and support of her family. In addition to her immediate family, Madelyn was also known for her assistance, love and support for anyone that was in need.

Madelyn is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Susan M. (Doug) Thornberg of Delaware, OH; two sons and one daughter-in-law: Steven R. (Gail) Pollock, of Mequon, WI, and Thomas E. Pollock of Racine; six grandchildren: Jacqueline (Nathaniel) Morse, Jeffrey (Anne) Stoller-Thornberg, Laura (Jonathan) Gutoski, Alec Pollock, Michael Pollock and Elizabeth (Travis) Blomberg; six great-granddaughters; one sister, Lorraine Chimzar of Placentia, CA; nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives and many dear friends. Madelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Russell; her mother, Esther and father, Joseph; her older sister, Mary-Lou Mangon; her younger brother, Joseph William Erickson (Bill) and her daughter-in-law, Susan Pollock (nee: Young).

Due to the on-going, and particularly virulent new strain of Covid, a private service for Madelyn was held. The service may be viewed on St. Luke’s You tube channel found at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church website www.stlukesracine.com

Memorials in memory of Madelyn can be made to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 614 Main Street, Racine or to the Jim Luther New Hope Center, P.O. Box 4794, Milwaukee, WI, 53204 (Food Pantry run by Madelyn’s son). The family would appreciate extended family and friends providing memories and stories of Madelyn, which can be posted on Madelyn’s page on the Maresh-Meredith Acklam website (provided below).

