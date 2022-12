LARGO, FL—Madelyn Clarice Converse, 93, passed peacefully into eternal life on December 5, 2022 in Largo, FL. Madelyn gave a lifetime of love, service and devotion to Cal, her children, her family and friends. She was truly the sweetest, kindest angel on earth to us all. Rest in peace and rejoice with Jesus and the angels sweet Madelyn. Please see full obituary at www.curlewhills.com.