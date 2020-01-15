May 24, 1920—January 12, 2020
SOMERS – Mrs. Madeline I. Richards, 99, passed away at her home on Sunday, January 12, 2020.
She was born on May 24, 1920, the daughter of William and Alma (nee: Joernt) Bock. She married Dardis Richards on February 14, 1942. He preceded her in death on September 16, 2002.
Mrs. Richards is survived by her children, Madeline (Bob) Ihde of Pinehurst, NC, Les (Liz) Richards and John (Sandy) Richards both of Union Grove, Janet (Jerry) Koske of Omaha, NE, Marie (Don) Trudeau of Mt. Pleasant, Alan (Bonnie) Richards of Eau Claire, Frank (Nancy) Richards of Brookfield, and Ted (Cindy) Richards of Eagle; as well as many dear grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Norm and Jack Bock and sister, Alice Witt.
Family and friends are invited to meet at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church (6400 Spring St.) on Friday, January 17, 2020 for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. The celebration of her life and funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. A procession to West Lawn Memorial Park will take place after the Mass. Memorials to a charity of one’s choice in Madeline’s name have been suggested.
The Richards family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Madeline’s caregivers, Jolanta and Grace, for the loving care and companionship they provided for so many years. They would also like to thank Ascension at Home Hospice nurses, Julie and Tracy, for their excellent service.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262-552-9000
