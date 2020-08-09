× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madaline C. Arvai

December 25, 1925 – August 5, 2020

Madaline C. Arvai, age 94 of Racine, passed away on August 5, 2020 at Ridgewood Care Center.

She was born in Racine on December 25, 1925 a daughter of the late Mariano and Rosalina (nee: Paduano) Salemi.

Madaline attended Horlick High School and met her high school sweetheart in typing class. Joseph and Madaline were married October 12, 1946 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Madaline was employed at the Canteen Pharmacy as a cashier for over thirty years, retiring in 1987.

She was a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church. Madaline was also a member of the National Ladies Auxiliary Racing Pigeon Club. She enjoyed traveling to the National Pigeon Club conventions and many other trips they took with friends. Madaline loved to shop and spending time with her family and grandchildren.