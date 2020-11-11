 Skip to main content
Mackie W. McKinney
Mackie W. McKinney, 65, passed away on November 6, 2020 at home. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Strouf Funeral Home at 12 p.m. The family will receive guests on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Please see www.Strouf.com for full obituary.

Strouf Funeral Home

1001 High Street

262-632-5101

