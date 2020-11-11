Mackie W. McKinney, 65, passed away on November 6, 2020 at home. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Strouf Funeral Home at 12 p.m. The family will receive guests on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Please see www.Strouf.com for full obituary.
Strouf Funeral Home
1001 High Street
262-632-5101
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.