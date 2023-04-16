Dec. 5, 1935—Apr. 11, 2023

Mable “Rose” Beach, 87, passed peacefully into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on April 11, 2023, in Waterford, WI.

Rose was born on December 5, 1935, to parents, Clifford G. Larrabee and Grace E. Frye in Dunn County, WI. Rose arrived in Bourbonnais, IL in 1951 at the age of 16, working at Olivet Nazarene as the Church’s pianist. Rose married Herbert Stanley Beach in 1956, going on to raise five boys in Kankakee, IL. Rose was a tireless, hard-working entrepreneur and became a Direct Distributor for Amway.

During these years, she also pursued her greatest gift… her love of music, first as a member of The Bonnie Bells, a contemporary ladies choral group and soon thereafter as a personal entertainer, singing while playing the piano and organ. She performed at such notable Kankakee venues as King’s Court and later became a popular in-house entertainer at Chuck Cavallini’s in Midlothian, IL. Her solo performances charmed crowds for years at various suburban Chicago night clubs.

Rose was also known for establishing her own candy distribution business in 1995, “Ro’s Amish Candy” where you can still find it on retail shelves throughout the Midwest.

Rose taught her boys the essentials of life, including hard work and a constant passion for pursuing your goals and dreams. Rose loved fishing, camping, cooking, antique hunting, home remodeling and just plain hard work, as well as a love of being on or near the water. Growing up, her boys believed she invented the personal deep dish pan pizza. Rose had an infectious joy for life known to any whose paths crossed hers, and was always a leader.

Rose was preceded in death by her father and mother: Clifford and Grace Larrabee; siblings: Evangeline, Viola and Jerry as well as husband, Stan Beach (2012); and beloved son, Bill Beach (2022).

She is survived by siblings: Verla, Jim, Gracie and Mary, all of Wisconsin and her sons: Tom and Sue Beach (Burlington, WI), Bob and Rose Beach (Grand Haven, MI), Dan and Vicky Beach (Phoenix, AZ), and Mike and Margie Beach (Bourbonnais). Surviving grandchildren include: Kimberly, Shawn, Erin, Rhonda, Becki, Renee, Rachel, Jacob and Adam; great-grandchildren: Jaden, Mason, Hunter, Liam, Colin, Allegra and Ryan Andrew.Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. in Mound Grove Cemetery, Kankakee, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. A celebration of life will follow at the Beach residence in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Services Inc.,

"In Memory of Rose and Bill Beach,"

