June 12, 1939 – January 29, 2020

M. Norene Lois, 80, of Burlington, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at her home.

Born in Burlington on June 12, 1939, she was the daughter of Warren and Catherine (nee: Roter) David. Her early life was spent on the family farm on Ketterhagen Road in Burlington, graduating from St. Charles Grade School and Burlington High School. On April 12, 1958, she was united in marriage to Jerome Lois. They resided in Burlington after marriage, and she continued to be a life-long resident of Burlington. Jerome preceded her in death on March 6, 2018.

Norene was a member of St. Mary’s Parish since marriage, member of Business and Professional Women, and a Burlington Memorial Hospital Auxillary volunteer for over 40 years.

Norene’s most important job and greatest joy was family; being a strong daughter and big sister on the farm; building and raising the large family with Jay that she wanted; then working hard every day to keep a close and faithful family. She enjoyed the busy, crazy days watching the kids and grandkids grow and have fun with each other. Norene was loved and wanted everyone to know how much she loved them with cards and bone-crushing hugs. She never forgot to say ‘I Love You’ and meant it every time.