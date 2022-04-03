CALEDONIA—Lynne M. Hahn (Nee Martinsek) passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, age 83 years. Loving wife of Thomas Hahn for almost 59 years; Loving mother of Diane (Tom) Penzkowski, Jennifer Hahn, and Thomas (Kim) Hahn; Proud grandmother of Christine (Matt) Gestl and Samantha Penzkowski; Great grandmother of Grant and Colin; Also survived by many dear cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Lynne attended Pulaski High School and worked at Wisconsin Electric Power for 29 years, where she met Thomas. She loved to dance in younger days, was a musician, and especially enjoyed her time traveling and camping with friends over the years. She will be dearly missed.