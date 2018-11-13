Try 1 month for 99¢
RACINE - Lynne F. Kalous, 56, passed away, unexpectedly, at Ascension-All Saints Emergency Room, with her loving husband at her side.

Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 14th, at 7:00 p.m., in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, with John Fleming officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Wednesday, from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery on Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

Please see Wednesday's paper for the complete obituary.

