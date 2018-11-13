Try 1 month for 99¢
Lynne F. Kalous

RACINE—Lynne F. Kalous, 56, passed away, unexpectedly, at Ascension-All Saints Emergency Room, with her loving husband at her side.

She was born in Racine on July 1, 1962, the daughter of Lyle and the late Lucy (nee: Nalbadian) Roushia.

On June 5, 2005 she was united in marriage to Donald Kalous. Lynne had been employed by Miller-Coors Brewing Company in Milwaukee for over 19 years. Her whole life was centered around family and the love they shared.

Surviving are her husband, Don; his children, Jennifer (Brad) Miller, of Hayward, WI, Shannon Kohler, of East Troy, WI, and Aiden Kalous, of Kansas City, MO; 4 grandchildren, Reed Miller, Reagan Miller, Ben Kohler, and Jack Kohler; father, Lyle Roushia, of Racine; brothers, and sister, Paul (Helen) Roushia, of Smithfield, VA, Lyle Roushia, Dean (Jennifer) Roushia, Tina (Pascual) Toscano, all of Racine; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lucy, and sister-in-law, Sheri Parrish.

Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 14th, at 7:00 p.m., in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, with John Fleming officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Wednesday, from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery on Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF AND CREMATORY AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Lynne F. Kalous
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments