March 6, 1943—September 27, 2018
RACINE – Lynne A. Martinson, 75, unexpectedly passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Thursday, September 27, 2018.
Lynne was born in Racine on March 6, 1943 to James and LaVerne (nee, Keller) Spangenberg. On October 17, 1964 she married Paul Martinson, celebrating 54 years of marriage. Lynne was a member of St. John Lutheran Church. Faith and family were most important to her. She easily made friends with everyone she met and loved to make them smile.
Survivors include her husband, Paul Martinson; son, Tim (Kristin Kim) Martinson; daughter, Kristen (Mike) Fox; grandchildren, Haley, Miranda, Gavin and Dylan; her brother, Jim (Beth) Spangenberg; and sister-in-law, Barbara (Richard) Jones. Lynne is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her angel grandsons, Collin and Brandon Fox.
Funeral services for Lynne will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, corner of Erie and Kewaunee Streets, on Monday, October 1, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jack Gilbert officiating. Entombment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the church on Monday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials to the St John’s Lutheran Church Endowment Fund is requested.
To honor Lynne’s generous heart and smile please take the time and do a random act of kindness in her memory.
