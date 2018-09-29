Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE – Lynne A. Martinson, 75, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Thursday, September 27, 2018.

Funeral services for Lynne will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, corner of Erie and Kewaunee Streets, on Monday, October 1, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jack Gilbert officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the church on Monday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m.

A complete obituary will appear in Sunday’s Journal Times.

Purath-Strand

Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

