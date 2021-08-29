Sept. 2, 1950—Aug. 25, 2021

MOUNT PLEASANT – Lynn Templeton, 70, passed away at Ascension Hospital in Franklin on August 25, 2021.

She was born in Eau Claire on September 2, 1950, the daughter of the late Howard Melvin and Jane Elizabeth Templeton (nee: Groh).

Lynn graduated from Southern Illinois University. She would go on to a long, enjoyable career in the product evaluation department at SC Johnson. She retired in 2014 after 41 years of service.

She was an avid skier and worked ski patrol for over 30 years. Lynn also loved the arts and attended museums, the theater, and the symphony whenever she had the opportunity.

Lynn is survived by her nephews and niece, Travis (Alice) Templeton, Patrick (Sarah) Patton and Lindsay (David) Parrow; as well as her great niece, Hattie Mae Patton. She is also survived by her birds, whom she referred to as “her girls”, Lou and Mumbles.

Lynn was also preceded in death by her brother and sister, Peter Templeton and Sara Patton.

Per Lynn’s wishes, a private interment will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Evansville, WI.