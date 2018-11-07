June 4th, 1943—November 5th, 2018
Lynn Marie Thompsen (nee: Hobbs), 75, earned her wings on Monday, November 5th, 2018, surrounded by her loving family.
Sweet Lynn was born on June 4th, 1943 to the late Floyd and Hazel Hobbs in Racine, WI. She spent her childhood and was schooled in Racine, graduating from Washington Park High School, Class of 1961. Lynn was a salesperson extraordinaire, serving as Sales Director for Racine Inn on the Lake and Racine Holiday Inn and later served as Manager for Fountain Hills Apartments.
Those fortunate to have had Lynn in their lives would know that she was a funny, caring, loving, determined, generous, thoughtful and a super kind soul. Not to mention, she knew her way around the kitchen and cooked like a rock star. Most notable was Lynn’s unique ability to make people feel good… a compliment, a smile, or a listening ear… Our world is truly a better world because she was in it.
Lynn treasured her family and her best times were times spent with her children and grandchildren throughout the years.
Left to cherish her memory and carry on her legacy are her children Geoff (Christa) Thompsen, Lisa (Jeff) Tomachek, Beth Holmgren (Jim Gage); brother Richard (Christine) Hobbs; grandchildren Koyne McKeown, Morgan McKeown, Thor Holmgren, Nick (Kayla) Thompsen, Chris Thompsen, Luke Tomachek, Jake Tomachek; niece and nephews Jenny Hobbs, Mike (Crystal) Hobbs, Alex (Jules) Hobbs, their children and numerous cousins and other relatives.
Lynn’s life will be celebrated with close family and friends at a private get together done “Lynn style”.
Memorial donations in honor of Lynn can be made to: Camp Anokijig, W5639 Anokijig Ln., Plymouth, WI, 53073.
The family would like to extend gratitude to the amazing staff at the Villas at Lincoln Park whose kindness and caring made Lynn’s final days on earth more comforting for both her and her family.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home
4600 County Line Road, Racine WI 53403
262-552-9000
