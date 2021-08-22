 Skip to main content
Lynn Marie Rodriguez

June 27, 1960 – Aug. 14, 2021

RACINE – Lynn Marie Rodriguez, 61, passed away at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa on August 14, 2021, surrounded by the love of her family.

A celebration of Lynn’s life will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 12:00 p.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the family. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD,

MOUNT PLEASASNT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

