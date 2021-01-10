1941 – 2021
Lynn Grace (nee: Lewis) Griffin, 79, passed away on Tuesday morning at Ridgewood Nursing Home in Mt. Pleasant, Wisconsin due to COVID-19 and preexisting conditions. Lynn was born on December 2, 1941 in Alameda, CA to Franklin Lewis and Beatrice (Lyons) Lewis Garrett.
Lynn married Edward George Griffin on May 10, 1962 in San Diego, CA while Edward Griffin was a sailor in the United States Navy. Upon Ed Griffin’s honorable discharge, Lynn and Ed settled into Racine, WI where Lynn had two sons, Shawn Edward Griffin and Burke Lee Griffin. Lynn dedicated much of her life to her family, friends and volunteering. Early in their marriage, (Ed and) Lynn volunteered many hours in helping to restore the environment in Racine County primarily with the Root River Restoration organization. (Ed and) Lynn and the family also enjoyed fishing Lake Michigan, where she won a few prizes in Salmon-a-Rama on-board their long-time boat, the “Dunkin Daddy”. (Ed and) Lynn also took many family trips across America to visit family in northern California stopping in some of her favorite places in the Grand Tetons, Glacier National Park, Devils Tower, the Bad Lands, Crazy Horse and Mount Rushmore. Lynn could also be seen on the sidelines of the many athletic fields and gymnasiums throughout Racine as her sons played basketball, softball, wrestled and played football for Pee Wee, Old Timers, and high school football at Racine Case High School. Lynn had several part-time jobs throughout the years, and had a love for growing and canning vegetables, while maintaining several honeybee hives in the local community. (Ed and) Lynn also had a love for travel, moving around the country with their Harley-Davidson after retirement.
Ed and Lynn had celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary this past spring.
Lynn is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Edward Griffin; her brother, John Garrett, of Weaverville, CA; her sons, Shawn (Dana) Griffin of Bellevue, WA, Burke Griffin of Green Bay, WI; her cherished grandchildren Alexandra Griffin, Katherine Griffin, Samuel Griffin, Owen Griffin, Will Griffin, and Whitney Griffin. Lynn was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather.
With constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held later when it is safe for people to gather. In lieu of flowers, or for anyone wishing to memorialize her life, the family suggests contributions in her name to the Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research or your favorite charity.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST., RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
