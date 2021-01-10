Lynn Grace (nee: Lewis) Griffin

Lynn married Edward George Griffin on May 10, 1962 in San Diego, CA while Edward Griffin was a sailor in the United States Navy. Upon Ed Griffin’s honorable discharge, Lynn and Ed settled into Racine, WI where Lynn had two sons, Shawn Edward Griffin and Burke Lee Griffin. Lynn dedicated much of her life to her family, friends and volunteering. Early in their marriage, (Ed and) Lynn volunteered many hours in helping to restore the environment in Racine County primarily with the Root River Restoration organization. (Ed and) Lynn and the family also enjoyed fishing Lake Michigan, where she won a few prizes in Salmon-a-Rama on-board their long-time boat, the “Dunkin Daddy”. (Ed and) Lynn also took many family trips across America to visit family in northern California stopping in some of her favorite places in the Grand Tetons, Glacier National Park, Devils Tower, the Bad Lands, Crazy Horse and Mount Rushmore. Lynn could also be seen on the sidelines of the many athletic fields and gymnasiums throughout Racine as her sons played basketball, softball, wrestled and played football for Pee Wee, Old Timers, and high school football at Racine Case High School. Lynn had several part-time jobs throughout the years, and had a love for growing and canning vegetables, while maintaining several honeybee hives in the local community. (Ed and) Lynn also had a love for travel, moving around the country with their Harley-Davidson after retirement.