Lynn G. Jones

July 11, 1955 – Aug. 16, 2022

RACINE—Lynn Galbraith Jones, 67, of Racine, WI entered heaven peacefully on August 16, 2022.

Lynn was born on July 11, 1955, to Jim and Jean (nee Sinclair) Galbraith of St. Cloud, MN. Lynn moved to Racine with her family in 1968 and met her future husband, David Jones in 1972. They were wed in 1979. Lynn and David have four children: Nathan Jones, Brandon (Kelly nee Holz) Jones, Evan Jones (partner: Ashleigh Birdsall) and Madelynn (Nicholas) Conliss.

Lynn dedicated every part of herself to raising her children and grandchildren (Claire, Daphne, and Lachlan Jones). She loved hosting family gatherings and her family waited patiently for the trademark high-pitched “come and eat!!!” inviting them to meals full of love and togetherness.

Lynn was a prolific artist whose work was almost as colorful and warm as she was. She displayed her art at the Downtown Racine Public Art Summer Displays and throughout her home. She specialized in mixed media arts and would often use unusual or reclaimed materials to create a unique blend of geometric and natural shapes and textures.

Lynn was, first and foremost, a mother and loving wife in her life. She did hold numerous jobs over the years that allowed her to share her talents with others. She was a red cross certified swimming instructor, sales clerk, waitress, restaurant manager, and cashier. She excelled in every role by focusing on the needs of others. She delighted customers with her unique charm that was rooted in her intense focus on people’s needs, whether they were vocalized or not. She was always selflessly attentive to everyone’s needs, especially her family. Volunteering at the Mike Bencriscutto Junior Masters Golf Tournament was an annual tradition for Lynn, as well.

When Lynn wasn’t singing, dancing and laughing with her grandchildren, she loved to travel with her loving husband and family. They traveled together internationally and visited nearly half of our great National Parks.

Loved by all who met her, she was known for her warmth and kind heart. She will be deeply missed.

Lynn Is survived by her husband; children; grandchildren and her seven siblings: Jim Galbraith (partner: Kipp Inglis), Bob Galbraith, Jill Galbraith (husband, Rick Miller), David (Patrice) Galbraith, Polly Galbraith, Laurie (Neil) Reinwald, Carrie (Robert) Putzeys and sister-in-law, Julie (Linus) Lalor. Lynn is further survived and loved by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Lynn was blessed with two mothers, Jean Sinclair Galbraith who passed away in 1976 and Lois Ekern Galbraith who passed away in 2021. Lynn’s father Jim also passed away in 2021. Her mother-in-law, Suzanne (nee: Geyer) Jones passed away in 1998 and her father-in-law, Ronald Jones passed away in 2013. Lynn also said good bye to her maid of honor and lifelong friend, Jennifer “The Chick” (Steve) Rusk.

Lynn’s family would like to thank the team of Doctors at Froedert and a special thank you to the CFAC staff for their exceptionally compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Mike Bencriscutto Junior Masters Golf Tournament or Froedert Hospital Foundation.

Memorial Service celebrating Lynn’s life will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home beginning at 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. Please wear bright colors in celebration of Lynn.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000