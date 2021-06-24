December 20, 1943—June 19, 2021

BURLINGTON—Lynn D. Gebel, age 77 of Burlington passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Lynn was born December 20, 1943, to Kenneth and Gladys (nee Beranek) Achuff in Oak Park, IL. Her early life was spent in Forest Park, IL. Lynn moved to Burlington her freshman year of high school and met the love of her life, Ron. On September 23, 1961, she was united in marriage to Ronold Gebel at United Methodist Church in Burlington. Following their marriage, they lived in Burlington where they raised their family.

Lynn was employed at Foster Forbes for many years. Lynn was a very faith filled person, she was a member of the United Methodist Church, Burlington, a lifetime member and past Honored Queen of Job’s Daughters Bethel 6 out of Forest Park, IL. Lynn was a diehard Packer Fan with Jordy Nelson her favorite and a diehard Brewer Fan with Christian Yellich being her favorite player. Lynn enjoyed gardening and tending to her plants. She was an avid dog lover and enjoyed reading. But more than anything Lynn loved and treasured her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, her family meant everything to her. She cherished the vacations and family time making memories more than anything in the world.