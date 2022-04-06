1946-2022

WATERFORD—Lynn Arnette Stanley of Waterford, WI, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 18, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Lynn was born in August, 1946 in Chicago, IL to Clara “Dolly” and John F. Stanley. The oldest of five children, she grew up in Niles, IL.

A gifted student, Lynn graduated one year early from Maine Township East High School. She attended Bryant Stratton Business School, going on to work in a busy corporate office in Chicago’s downtown loop. After two years in the city, Lynn went on to attend the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology. It was in Stevens Point that she met her husband of nearly 48 years, Gary Schultz, of Silver Lake, WI. Lynn and Gary were married on March 30, 1974.

Lynn is survived by her husband, Gary Schultz; her daughters: Amy (Aaron) Carman and Carrie (Douglas) Kolar; and her four siblings: Jack (Bonnie) Stanley, Christine Fisher, Jean (Bob) Chesney, and Mary (Rick Neier) Stanley. Lynn was loving grandmother, “Damma,” to: Ava (Carman) and Elanor and Jonathan (Kolar).

