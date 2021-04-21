Oct. 14, 1964—April 15, 2021
JACKSON—Lynn A. Hollow (nee Hesse), WI, formerly of Racine, passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021, Lynn Ann Hollow (Hesse) passed away at the age of 56.
Lynn was born in Racine, WI on October 14, 1964. Beloved daughter of Robert and Carol (Schinkowitch) Hesse, Lynn graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1982 and went on to pursue her bachelor’s degree from UW-Madison and master’s degree in special education from Rockford College.
Most recently, Lynn worked as a special education teacher at Janes Elementary School in Racine, WI. In her free time, she enjoyed running, playing tennis, and most of all, spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her kind heart and devotion and love for her family.
Surviving are her three son:, Josh (fiancee Rachel), Eric, and Luke; parents Robert and Carol Hesse; sister Gayle (Jon) Hammond; nephew Matthew Hammond; aunts: Judy Joosse, Sue Schinkowitch, Barb Hesse, Kathy Hesse and Linda Pias; uncles: Tim Joosse, Ron Schinkowitch, Jim Hesse, John Hesse and Dave Pias; former husband John Hollow and many other relatives and dear friends.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home Sunday, April 25, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. A short prayer service will follow at 3 p.m.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST.
RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
