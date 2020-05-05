× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 26, 1942 — May 2, 2020

Lynn A. Cramer, 78, of Waterford, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Waterford Senior Living.

Born in Evanston, Illinois on February 26, 1942, she was the daughter of Arthur (Harriett) Rechtermann and Olga (Chester) (nee Rosland) Janiak. Her early life was spent in Racine, where she graduated from Washington Park High School and attended classes at UW Whitewater. On August 10, 1974, she was united in marriage to Thomas Cramer. Following marriage, they made Hartford their home before moving to Burlington in 1976.

Lynn worked as a production scheduler for InSinkErator for 32 years. She was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church and was a very accomplished seamstress, sewing costumes for plays at St. Charles. She loved working outside in her garden and soaking up the sun, and was a great baker, always making cookies at Christmas time. She was a lover of cats, always having them as house pets.