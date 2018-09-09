Lynette “Lynn” Nielsen-Eeg
August 21, 1954 - September 5, 2018
MT. PLEASANT - Lynette “Lynn” Nielsen-Eeg, 64, passed away on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, after a courageous battle with cancer. Her loving and caring family was at her side.
Lynn was born in Racine on August 21, 1954, the daughter of Oliver and Pearl (nee: Wilson) Cody.
On September 10, 1988, in Atonement Lutheran Church, she was united in marriage to Jonathan Eeg. Lynn was vice-president and founder of H.O.P.E., Safehouse for over 30 years. She rescued thousands of animals, 329 from hurricane Katrina alone. She was the owner and operator of Speed Textile for over 43 years.
Surviving are her loving husband, Jon; step-daughters, Jennifer (Matt) Elster, of Downers Grove, IL, and Nicole Singstock, of Milwaukee; grandchildren, Jonah and Avi Elster; step-brothers, Gary Czechowicz, Rick (Michelle) Czechowicz, both of Racine, Scott Czechowicz, in Northern Wisconsin. Lynn is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives and a host of friends, and many grateful furry and feathered friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her dear step-father Murphy Czechowicz.
A service of remembrance will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, September 12th, at 11:30 a.m. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. In keeping with Lynn's wishes, cremation will follow. Also, Lynn has requested no flowers be sent. Instead, memorials should be directed to H.O.P.E. Safehouse, 1911 Taylor Ave. Racine, WI 53403.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000
