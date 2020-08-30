 Skip to main content
Lynda Unglaub
11/11/1952 – 8/9/2020

RACINE – (nee: Jutrzonka) Left us on August 9, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband John.

Gathering for family and friends at the Max A. Sass & Sons South Shore Chapel, 1314 Manitoba Ave., South Milwaukee, on Thursday, September 3 from 3—5 P.M. Memorial Service at 5 P.M.

Max A. Sass & Sons

414-304-5745

www.maxsass.com

