Lynda Unglaub
11/11/1952 – 8/9/2020
RACINE – (nee: Jutrzonka) Left us on August 9, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband John.
Gathering for family and friends at the Max A. Sass & Sons South Shore Chapel, 1314 Manitoba Ave., South Milwaukee, on Thursday, September 3 from 3—5 P.M. Memorial Service at 5 P.M.
Max A. Sass & Sons
414-304-5745
