Lynda Unglaub

RACINE – (nee: Jutrzonka) Left us on August 9, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband John.

Gathering for family and friends at the Max A. Sass & Sons South Shore Chapel, 1314 Manitoba Ave., South Milwaukee, on Thursday, September 3 from 3—5 P.M. Memorial Service at 5 P.M.