Dec. 26, 1926 -July 11, 2023

Lyle S. Peters, age 96, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2023, of natural causes at Primrose Retirement Community where he resided briefly after living at home with his family for 55 years. Lyle was born on December 26, 1926, in Flint, Michigan to the late Helen (Nee: Gee) and Roy Peters.

Lyle attended Jackson High School in Jackson, Michigan. After his military enlistment, he received a BS from Western Michigan University. He then married his wife and partner of 61years, Laurel S. (Vortman) Peters on April 21, 1962, in Grosse Pointe, Michigan and had three children. Lyle continued his education to earn an MA in Ceramics from the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee.

Beloved son, husband, father, uncle, brother, neighbor and friend, Lyle began working at a young age at a garden nursery and his family’s bakery. He carried his work ethic with him as he enjoyed a long career as a teacher and artist. He spent his summers making art, gardening, and sharing time and laughs with family, friends, and neighbors. After retiring, Lyle dedicated himself to his family and friends, his garden, his art, and to giving back to the community.

During his 55+ years in Racine, Lyle faithfully attended St. Michael’s Episcopal Church where he also volunteered coordinating and making food for the St. Patrick’s soup kitchen. For decades, Lyle served as an art teacher, then art department chair in Racine Unified School District schools. He was deeply involved in arts organizations such as the Racine Artists Guild, the Monument Square Art Fair, and Wisconsin Watercolor Society and was a founding member ofthe Artists Gallery in Racine.

Lyle loved his family, friends, and the neighbors who brought him so much joy. He took such pride in the students he taught and the many friendships he built throughout the years. He loved people, loved to smile and laugh, and loved nothing more than making others laugh, too.

He had a knack for sharing insights and telling you the way it was, even if you didn’t want to hear it.

He taught us to draw, paint, appreciate clay, work hard, be kind and loyal, garden, camp, love nature, mow the grass, set up for an art fair, be responsible, be generous, value a good laugh, and enjoy the little things. He was an artist, educator, mentor, gardener, baker, and caregiver. The arts meant so much to him, as did those he met through his creative endeavors. To say that he will be missed is an understatement. He will live on in our memories, in our stories, in our choices, and in those of us who were fortunate to experience the sparkle in his eyes and have him in our lives.

Lyle is survived by his wife, Laurel Peters; eldest son, Layne Peters (Kate Czajka); daughter, Lisa Peters-Beumer (Michael Beumer), and son, Lindsay Peters, as well as four grandchildren: Owen and Colin Beumer, and Maddux and Lennon Peters; brother, Noel (Betty) Peters and numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Alva (Jeanne) Peters, and Bobby Peters.

A Memorial Service celebrating Lyle’s life will be held Friday, August 11, 2023, 11:00 p.m. at St. Michael Episcopal Church, 4701 Erie St., with Rev. Lars Skoglund officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation on Friday, 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church.

Lyle’s Celebration of Life will continue: Friday, August 11, 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. (open house), 16th Street Studios, 4th floor, Suite 4261E(“Studio 261”), Racine Business Center, 1405 16th St., Racine, WI, 53403.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to: The Racine Art Guild Scholarship Fund (please note on behalf of Lyle Peters) Online via: http://www.racineartguild.com/scholarships-1/Or mail to: Racine Art Guild Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1345, Racine, WI 53401

