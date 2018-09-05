RACINE—Lyle R. Meekma, beloved husband of Mary F. Meekma, beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 2, 2018 at the age of 89. Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave.
Racine, WI 53405
