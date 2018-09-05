Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE—Lyle R. Meekma, beloved husband of Mary F. Meekma, beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 2, 2018 at the age of 89. Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave.

Racine, WI 53405

Lyle Ralph Meekma
