April 3, 1929—September 2, 2018
RACINE—Lyle R. Meekma, beloved husband of Mary F. Meekma, beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, and great-great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 2, 2018 at the age of 89.
Lyle was born on April 3, 1929 in Wisconsin and was lovingly adopted by his parents, Jerry and Lauretta F. (nee Olson) Meekma. Lyle’s mother was the daughter of Reverend Samuel Olson, a Methodist preacher, and Lyle was baptized and confirmed in the Methodist church. Lyle grew up in Racine during the Depression, and from the age of 13, he worked at Progressive Dairy with his father, Jerry, who had a horse-drawn milk wagon route in Racine. Lyle did odd jobs at the dairy working in the stable with the horses and making ‘special deliveries’ with the Progressive Dairy car. Lyle attended Park High School in Racine. While in his teens, he worked at Lindstrom Bakery in West Racine; Mr. Lindstrom offered to send Lyle to Denmark to learn the bakery trade, but Lyle chose instead to enlist in the US Marine Corp at the age of 17. Lyle served his country from August 1946 to August 1951. He attained the rank of Sargent and was a flight navigator and radar equipment foreman.
After discharge form the service, Lyle returned to Racine where he was introduced by W. Allen Gifford to his future wife, Mary Clemons. Mary was the prettiest waitress at Marie’s Restaurant in West Racine. They were married on June 6, 1953 at Grange Avenue Methodist Church and just recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.
Lyle worked as an appliance and electronic repairman, using skills learned while in the Marine Corp. He worked at Ray’s Radio & TV on Goold St. and, for many years, was employed as the service manager at Lathrop Hardware in Racine (“Where your hard-earned dollar buys more”). He also went into business for himself by opening an appliance repair shop on State Street in Racine. Eventually, he went to work for JC Penney for many years managing their Milwaukee service center. A promotion with Penneys took Mary and Lyle to Buffalo Grove, IL where he also managed a service center. Always a football fan, it was while living in Illinois that Lyle became a BEARS FAN—so much of a BEARS fan that they held season tickets and enjoyed their life and friends in Illinois.
Life then took Mary and Lyle to Florida, as Lyle accepted a position with Panasonic. They spent many happy and adventurous years in Florida enjoying the Floridian lifestyle and the weather. Lyle retired from Panasonic while living in Florida. Although they enjoyed the Florida life, they eventually felt the need to be closer to their children and families and returned to Racine in 2005 where they have since made their home.
Lyle enjoyed football (da Bears and the Florida Gators), he enjoyed working on his computer, bowling for many years, and going to the casino with Mary and friends. And he was the quintessential Marine—Semper Fi Dad!
Left to mourn Lyle are his loving wife of 65 years, Mary; daughters: Debra (Paul) Ampe of Yorkville and Kelly (Marcia Gerould) Meekma of Palatine, IL; sons: Bruce (Cindy) Meekma of Racine and James (Kim) Meekma of Mt. Pleasant. He is also mourned by his 9 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Lyle was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Lauretta; an infant brother, Darrell, and an infant son, Chris.
Services for Lyle will be held on Monday, September 10, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. at Wilson Funeral Home (1212 Lathrop Ave. Racine, WI). A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, September 10 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Those wishing to remember Lyle may make a donation in his memory to The Wounded Warrior Project (www.woundedwarriorproject.org or Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517) or Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin (www.vetsoutreachwi.us or Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, 1624 Yout Street, Racine, Wisconsin 53404) Online condolences may be made at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave.
Racine, WI 53405
