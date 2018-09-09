Subscribe for 17¢ / day

April 3, 1929—September 2, 2018

RACINE—Lyle R. Meekma, beloved husband of Mary F. Meekma, beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, and great-great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 2, 2018 at the age of 89.

Services for Lyle will be held on Monday, September 10, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. at Wilson Funeral Home (1212 Lathrop Ave. Racine, WI). A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, September 10 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Those wishing to remember Lyle may make a donation in his memory to The Wounded Warrior Project (www.woundedwarriorproject.org or Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517) or Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin (www.vetsoutreachwi.us or Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, 1624 Yout Street, Racine, Wisconsin 53404) Online condolences may be made at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave.

Racine, WI 53405

