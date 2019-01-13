TUCSON, AZ—Lyle R. Kanetzke, age 94, passed away on January 6, 2019 at the Southern Arizona VA Hospital in Tucson joining his beloved wife of sixty years, Merilyn, in heaven. Lyle was the second son of Frederick and Martha (Kohlman) Kanetzke.
Lyle grew up in Racine, graduated from Washington Park High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1943 to 1946. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison earning his BBA in 1949. Upon graduation he joined J. I. Case.
Lyle married Merilyn R. Washburn on February 18, 1950 at First Presbyterian Church in Racine. Lyle and Merilyn made Racine their home for almost fifty years before moving full-time to Tucson, AZ in 2005.
Lyle had a 34-year career with J. I. Case. He was an active member of the Racine business community and a member of Kiwanis. Lyle and Merilyn were dedicated members of First Presbyterian Church in Racine.
Survivors include his three daughters, Barb (Keith) Kuehn of Vail, AZ, Sue (Paul) Charnon of Aurora, CO, and Jan (Bob) Wilhelm of Dublin, OH; eight grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren. Lyle was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Merilyn; three brothers, Jerry, Cliff and Fred; and infant great-granddaughter, Lillie Wojtovich.
A memorial service is being planned for this summer in Racine. Interment will be at West Lawn Memorial Park. Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church or The West Racine Kiwanis Scholarship Fund.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 262 552-9000
